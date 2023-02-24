APD tracks down murder suspect who cut off GPS monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives arrested murder suspect Joe Anderson Friday. Anderson was on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor earlier this month.

Authorities acted on a tip and tracked Anderson to an apartment where he was staying in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police said detectives conducted surveillance and saw Anderson in a stolen vehicle.

“He was taken into custody after a use of less-lethal force,” APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said in a release.

Anderson was charged with the murder of Raymond Aviles last year. Anderson is accused of fatally shooting Aviles as Aviles attempted to drive away on a motorcycle that Anderson had lent to him.

Anderson had also previously been convicted of a separate crime of voluntary manslaughter in 2016.