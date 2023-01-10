APD: Woman charged for alleged role in NE Albuquerque apartment homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman has been arrested and charged by police for her alleged role in the August 2022 murder of a man at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

Maria Acosta was arrested Monday and charged for her alleged role in the August 7 murder of 60-year-old David Salazar. Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Derrik Bonner, was taken into custody in September.

Bonner is accused of shooting and killing Salazar, Acosta’s ex-boyfriend, at the Copper Ridge Apartments. Witnesses told police the door to Salazar’s apartment was kicked in, then three individuals entered and scuffled with Salazar over some of Acosta’s belongings.

Then, a gunshot was heard.

An investigation concluded Bonner allegedly pulled the trigger and killed Salazar.

Bonner was charged by police with an open count of murder and aggravated burglary.

On Monday, Acosta was booked into MDC on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, and two counts of conspiring to commit that aggravated burglary.