Applications now open for vacant New Mexico Senate seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Applications are now open for anyone interested in filling the vacant District 26 seat of the New Mexico Senate.

Last Wednesday, Jacob Candelaria formally resigned from the seat. Candelaria had already announced he would not run for reelection in 2024, so his replacement will finish out his term before the election.

Any interested applicants must be at least 21 years old and live within the current boundaries of District 26. Applications are open through Thursday, November 10 at noon.

To apply, you must submit a letter of interest and resume either via email to manager@bernco.gov or to the county manager’s office at:

Bernalillo County Manager’s Office

Attention: Julie Morgas Baca, County Manager

415 Silver Ave, SW, 8th Floor, Albuquerque, NM, 87102

A meeting is scheduled for November 15 at 5 p.m. to address his replacement.