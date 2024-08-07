APS families voice concern with new bell schedules

The new school year is here for Albuquerque Public Schools and we're hearing from families about their concerns over bell schedules and A/C issues.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Families at Albuquerque Public Schools have had to adjust their morning routine because of changes to the bell schedule.

“Monte Vista was 7:30 a.m. Now, were doing a 9:15 start time. That moved us back from a 2 p.m. end time to 4 p.m. end time,” one student said.

For some parents, that’s been somewhat of an issue. Our poll Tuesday morning showed 67% of people are frustrated with the new bell schedule.

For one single APS mom, though, she says she’ll take the extra hour and 45 minutes.

“I’m okay with it. I’m actually happy. It gives my kids and me a little bit more time in the morning so that we’re not rushing out the door,” she said.

Most APS schools, in general, are getting a new schedule. Most high schools start at 8:40 a.m. while most middle schools start at 8:05 a.m. Elementary school start times vary more.

“We transport over 30,000 students to school, between the hours of 7:30 and 9:15 a.m. And so I think our transportation department works really hard to condense how many routes we can do during that time period. But really encouraging parents to make sure that they access before and after school care that we have at every school,” APS Superintendent Gabriella Blakey said.

The parent we talked to wasn’t too enthused with the district’s communication about the change.

“They didn’t do a great job. Where they could have done better is maybe send out multiple messages, instead of one that we’re changing it and here we go,” she said.

She’ll definitely take advantage of the before-school program.

“We still have an early start time. The nice thing is, I have wiggle room if we’re late for the before school care. I’m not late for that first school bell,” she said.