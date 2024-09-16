APS police officer suspended for 3 months

An Albuquerque Public Schools police officer will have his law enforcement certification suspended for three months.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque Public Schools police officer will have his law enforcement certification suspended for three months.

KOB’s 4 Investigates first told you last week about some officers with concerning records at our state’s largest school district.

Former New Mexico State Police Sgt. Kevin Keiner went to work for APS after he was accused of raping a woman in Las Vegas while on the job.

The criminal case was dismissed. But reps with the Law Enforcement Academy say the 90-day suspension is the outcome of a misconduct report from that same incident.

MORE:



