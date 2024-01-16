APS superintendent candidates now down to 3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three candidates remain in the running for who will become the next superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools.

After around three hours of second-round virtual interviews in an executive session Tuesday, the APS Board of Education moved three candidates forward:

Thomas Ahart, Des Moines, IA, former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, now a consultant with the Council of the Great City Schools

Mason Bellamy, Clarksville, TN, Chief of Academics and Schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools

Gabriella Durán Blakey, Albuquerque, Chief of Operations Officer, Albuquerque Public Schools

The board didn’t go forward with Channell Segura, the Chief of Schools for APS.

APS staff and the public will now have the opportunity to meet the finalists in several public forums scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 30 at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex:

9 a.m. – noon Public Town Hall featuring a student panel and pre-submitted questions for the superintendent finalists

Public Town Hall featuring a student panel and pre-submitted questions for the superintendent finalists 5 – 5:45 p.m. APS Employee Forum where finalists will be asked questions pre-submitted by teachers and staff

APS Employee Forum where finalists will be asked questions pre-submitted by teachers and staff 6 -8 p.m. General Public Forum where finalists will introduce themselves and answer pre-submitted questions

You may submit a question for the superintendent finalists here no later than Jan. 26.

The board is scheduled to meet in executive session on Wednesday, Jan. 31 to interview the finalists.

The new superintendent will replace Superintendent Scott Elder, who will be leaving APS when his contract expires on June 30.

