Are other agencies involved in the alleged DWI corruption scandal?

As a federal investigation into multiple Albuquerque police officers unfolds, many are questioning how much further this can go.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As a federal investigation into multiple Albuquerque police officers unfolds, many are questioning how much further this can go.

Right now, four APD officers and a supervisor in the DWI unit are being investigated for their part in a series of no-shows for court dates. Those no-shows coincide with attorney Thomas Clear III’s clients.

Are other agencies involved?

The U.S. Attorney’s Office told KOB 4 they cannot confirm or deny that other agencies are involved.

But in his letter to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez left the door open to other agencies or officers being involved, saying “know that we will continue to inform you when we uncover information.”

A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police shared the following statement:

“The federal investigation does not have anything to do with NMSP. The FBI hasn’t reached out at all.”

KOB 4 took the same question to Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen.

“We have not been apprised by the federal entities, and if we were, I would fully cooperate with them,” Allen said. “We have not been notified for anything, so thus far, no.”

Allen says the investigation also affects those who have lost a loved one to DWI, especially in a state with such a high rate of deadly DWIs.

“It is something negative that I don’t like to see for our community, but it’s something that we have to deal with,” Allen said. “We are going to move on and we are going to move forward with it and do it to the best of our ability.”

Attorneys across Albuquerque have been scrambling to see how they’re impacted.

The Public Defender’s Office told KOB 4 this week that they’ve gone through thousands of cases to re-check convictions and plea deals.

The Bernalillo County district attorney says his prosecutors have been doing the same thing.