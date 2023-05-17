Artesia teen released from jail, facing murder charge

ARTESIA, N.M. — An Artesia woman, facing a murder charge for allegedly throwing her baby in a hospital trash can and killing him, will be released from jail.

A judge ruled Tuesday to release Alexee Trevizo, who will get to finish the school year. She also won’t have to wear an ankle monitor and won’t be under house arrest.

Trevizo faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

In late January, Trevizo allegedly locked herself in an Artesia hospital bathroom. Then, investigators say she gave birth to a baby who nurses later found dead in a trash can.

An OMI autopsy ruled March 28 the baby’s death was a homicide. Police charged and arrested Trevizo with first-degree murder May 10.

