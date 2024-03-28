As former lawmaker faces federal charges, her name remains on Expo NM building

Sheryl Williams Stapleton faces 36 new federal counts for an alleged money laundering scheme.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sheryl Williams Stapleton faces 36 new federal counts for an alleged money laundering scheme. Investigators say Williams Stapleton funneled more than a million dollars away from APS Career and Technical Education programs into her own pocket.

Codefendant Joseph Johnson is facing the same charges. Investigators say Johnson helped Williams Stapleton take all that cash.

If they are convicted, they would have to hand over the money, Williams Stapleton’s car, and they would also face 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

However, these charges don’t automatically mean her name will be removed from the African American Performing Arts Center at Expo New Mexico.

While Expo New Mexico maintains the buildings on site, they are not in charge of what they are called. But there is a state law on the books that could remove her name from the building.

In 2018, lawmakers passed a bill preventing buildings across the state from being named after sitting lawmakers – or convicted felons. Since Williams Stapleton has not been convicted of any crimes at this time, her name is still on the Expo New Mexico building.

New Mexico law states the name shall be removed from the public facility immediately upon conviction, whether or not another name has been offered or approved.

Williams Stapleton has stated that she’s innocent. She is waiting on her next court appearance set for April 9. There could also be a plea deal in the works for the state charges she faces – that trial has been delayed.

KOB 4 noted there is a comparable case in 2009 when former state Sen. Manny Aragon’s name was removed from the Torreón at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. He was convicted of stealing more than $4 million in taxpayer money during the construction of the metro courthouse in the early 2000s.