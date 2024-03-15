Attorneys for Alec Baldwin file motion to dismiss charge

New documents filed in the "Rust" case allege prosecutors acted improperly in summoning a grand jury to address charges against Alec Baldwin.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Attorneys for Alec Baldwin have filed a motion to dismiss the case against him, alleging the grand jury process was severely flawed.

Baldwin faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” film set.

In a new, 59-page court filing, Baldwin’s attorneys claim the state manipulated the grand jury by giving improper jury instructions.

They also accused prosecutors of unfairly stacking the deck against Baldwin by providing “one-sided testimony” to the grand jury.

The filing also claims not all evidence was presented to the grand jury because the hearing was rushed.

This comes as Baldwin’s attorneys plan to only call one witness – “Rust” assistant director David Halls. Halls took a plea deal last year for his involvement in the shooting. The attorneys argue he should’ve been called to testify before the grand jury.

Halls was asked during armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s trial if he felt “Rust” was a safe set. He said, “I did,” and when asked, said he didn’t have concerns about Gutierrez-Reed as an armorer.

For Baldwin’s trial, prosecutors plan on calling a lot of the same witnesses from Gutierrez-Reed’s trial. That may also include the former armorer herself.

A jury convicted Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter. Her attorneys tell KOB 4 she hasn’t been subpoenaed yet but will comply if that happens.

