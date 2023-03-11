Authorities arrest 8 in SE Albuquerque drug operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eight people were arrested by local police and the DEA Wednesday during a joint operation in southeast Albuquerque.

Three of those arrests were suspects already wanted on felony warrants. Police said they also recovered hundreds of pills believed to be fentanyl.

Four of the arrests were made at the Adam Food Market at Central and Pennsylvania.

City leaders announced last week they’re taking action against the convenience store and suing to have it shut down.

Albuquerque police report spending more than $100,000 responding to more than 500 calls for service at that location in just one year.