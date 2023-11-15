Authorities arrest suspect in double murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A joint operation Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a suspect accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her son earlier this week.

Authorities took Jose “Adrian” Roman into custody reportedly without incident. This happened during a SWAT operation New Mexico State Police led Wednesday morning in Albuquerque.

Roman is accused of driving to his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Santa Fe County and killing her and her son Monday night.

Someone reportedly called Albuquerque Police and told them about this alleged plan and about a gun Roman allegedly stole from him.

APD alerted Santa Fe County deputies who then conducted a welfare check on that residence. There, they found the ex-girlfriend and her son dead.

Deputies also reportedly saw a person leaving the place in a white pickup truck. They pursued the truck, which eventually ran off the road and stopped.

Photos by Luis Sánchez Saturno, courtesy of The Santa Fe New Mexican

Deputies, with help from Santa Fe Police and New Mexico State Police, couldn’t find Roman who ran away.

Records show the ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order last week after Roman allegedly tried stabbing her and pointed a gun in her face. The order stipulated he couldn’t have a firearm.

