Authorities called to 60+ crashes over Easter weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police, Albuquerque police, and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were called to more than 60 crashes this Easter weekend. They made dozens of DWI arrests.

On Sunday afternoon, eastbound I-40 was closed after a car rolled off the road. State Police said one person was killed and one person was taken to the hospital after they were thrown out of the car. It appears they weren’t wearing seatbelts.

New Mexico State Police responded to 12 crashes Sunday statewide, and made nine DWI arrests that day. On Saturday, the numbers were similiar – 11 crashes and five DWI arrests.

BCSO responded to a deadly crash near Tower Road and Stinson Street in Albuquerque Sunday. A BCSO spokesperson said the victim was identified as Jose Munoz. According to the sheriff’s office, speed appears to be a factor in that crash.

Overall this weekend, BCSO responded to about 20 crashes, including the I-40 rollover and the Tower crash.

APD officers were called out to Constitution, near the La Petite Academy, Sunday morning. Initially, officers thought it was a car crash, but they found a man dead in the car with a gunshot wound.

An APD spokesperson said the department had about 10 calls for crashes with injuries on both Saturday and Sunday. The department also had 10 DWI calls during the entire weekend.

APD said the murder on Constitution is still under investigation at this time. They still have not identified the man found in the car.