Back to school lunch packing tips from a UNMH dietitian

Back to school is here so we brought in a UNMH dietitian to give parents some tips to remember while shopping for and packing school lunches.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Back to school is here and, along with buying school supplies and clothes, parents are thinking about shopping for school lunches.

We brought in Sonya Melwani Paiz, a dietitian at UNMH, to talk about this. We asked her about:

What makes a healthy school lunch?

How can you do it on a budget?

What should you pack to ensure your student stays engaged and successful in the classroom?

How do certain items help parents pack a quick and easy lunch for their students?

How do you keep perishable items safe to eat?

She answered all those questions and talked about things like portion control and some top school lunch picks, in the video above.