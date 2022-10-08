Balloon Fiesta: Saturday’s Mass Ascension canceled due to weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloon Fiesta officials say Saturday morning’s Mass Ascension has been canceled due to the weather, but pilots will be able to static display.
KOB 4 had live coverage from Balloon Fiesta Park. Click here to watch the livestream.
The Night Magic Glow is still scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by Team Fastrax Skydiving, a drone show, and the AfterGlow Fireworks Show.
