Balloon Fiesta officials give green flag for Day 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s another perfect morning at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta as officials gave the green flag right away Wednesday on day five.

The Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension, highlighting the 16 countries represented at Balloon Fiesta, will take flight on time.

Also happening Wednesday is the Fiesta de Los Globitos. That is the remote control balloons exhibition, which will also perform Friday, in case you miss it.

