Balloon Fiesta: Pilots get green flag for Day 8

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pilots received the green flag for the eighth day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The green flag was raised for Saturday’s Mass Ascension around 6:31 a.m. Dawn patrol started around 6:13 a.m. with the 44th Army Band performing the national anthem.

