Balloon Fiesta: Pilots get green flag for Day 8

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pilots received the green flag for the eighth day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The green flag was raised for Saturday’s Mass Ascension around 6:31 a.m. Dawn patrol started around 6:13 a.m. with the 44th Army Band performing the national anthem.

Green Flag is Up! Saturday Mass Ascension is a go! The Albuquerque Box will be in effect today. Chile flyover will be at 7am. Enjoy! — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 12, 2024

Good Morning and Welcome! Up bright and early for Day 8 of Balloon Fiesta! Stay tuned for details on today’s events. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 12, 2024

