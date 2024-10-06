Balloon Fiesta: Pilots get green flag for Sunday’s Mass Ascension

Jamesha Begay | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pilots received the green flag for day 2 of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The green flag was raised after 6 a.m. Sunday and the Mass Ascension is underway.

Weather conditions are expected to be dry and sunny.

SUNDAY SCHEDULE

5:45 a.m. Drone Light Show

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show

6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

7 a.m. Mass Ascension

7:30 a.m. Fiesta de Los Globitos (remote control balloons exhibition)

8 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

9 a.m. Fiesta of Wheels Car Show 

10 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction

11 a.m. Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading

3 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

5 p.m. Team Fastrax Skydiving

6:30 p.m. Balloon Glow

7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax Skydiving

7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show

8 p.m. AfterGlow Fireworks Show