Balloon Fiesta: Pilots get green flag for Sunday’s Mass Ascension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pilots received the green flag for day 2 of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The green flag was raised after 6 a.m. Sunday and the Mass Ascension is underway.

Weather conditions are expected to be dry and sunny. Click here for more weather conditions.

Green Flag is Up! Mass Ascension is a go for the second day of the 52nd Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta! — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 6, 2024

Good Morning and Welcome! Up bright and early for Day 2 of Balloon Fiesta! Looking forward to a great day of ballooning. Stay tuned for details on today’s events. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 6, 2024

SUNDAY SCHEDULE

5:45 a.m. Drone Light Show

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show

6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

7 a.m. Mass Ascension

7:30 a.m. Fiesta de Los Globitos (remote control balloons exhibition)

8 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

9 a.m. Fiesta of Wheels Car Show

10 a.m. Chainsaw Carving Auction

11 a.m. Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading

3 p.m. Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

5 p.m. Team Fastrax Skydiving

6:30 p.m. Balloon Glow

7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax Skydiving

7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show

8 p.m. AfterGlow Fireworks Show