Baseball-sized hail, high winds reported in Tucumcari

By KOB

TUCUMCARI, N.M. — Baseball-sized hail, high winds, and flooding have been reported in parts of northeast New Mexico Thursday night.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Thursday evening for Harding, Quay and San Miguel counties until 11 p.m..

According to the National Weather Service, baseball-sized hail and larger have been confirmed near Tucumcari. People in the area should seek shelter.

Potential tornadoes are also expected to Thursday near Tucumcari.

Watch the video above for more from KOB 4 Chief Meteorologist Eddie Garcia.

