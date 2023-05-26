Baseball-sized hail, high winds reported in Tucumcari

TUCUMCARI, N.M. — Baseball-sized hail, high winds, and flooding have been reported in parts of northeast New Mexico Thursday night.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Thursday evening for Harding, Quay and San Miguel counties until 11 p.m..

According to the National Weather Service, baseball-sized hail and larger have been confirmed near Tucumcari. People in the area should seek shelter.

Potential tornadoes are also expected to Thursday near Tucumcari.

Major flooding in Tucumcari. Some estimates show a foot of standing water, which is slowly receding. #nmwx @KOB4 https://t.co/A79TrHfpQW — Eddie Garcia (@EddieGarciaKOB) May 26, 2023

EXTREME HAIL AND WIND causing damage near Tucumcari, #NM. Baseball sized hail and larger confirmed by spotters in the area. If you are in the warned zone, stay indoors and keep as many walls between you and the outside as possible! #nmwx @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/dczg3roaVH — Eddie Garcia (@EddieGarciaKOB) May 26, 2023

