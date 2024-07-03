BCFR visits firework vendors ahead of Fourth of July

With the Fourth of July fast approaching, Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue is visiting businesses to make sure everything is on the up and up this Independence Day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With the Fourth of July fast approaching, Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue is visiting businesses to make sure everything is on the up and up this Independence Day.

“We do spot checks, and we’ll go make sure that they aren’t selling illegal fireworks, and that everything that they’re selling is safe for the citizens of Bernalillo County,” said Bernalillo County Fire Marshal Joel Gallegos.

The spot checks take place randomly throughout the county every season.



“It’s really important to do these checks on our vendors to make sure they’re selling things that are safe, and adequate for the citizens of Bernalillo County to be using for fun,” said Gallegos.

So how do you know if the fireworks you’re buying are legal to use in the metro? Just look at the label. If you see “caution” you’re good to go. If you see “warning,” you’re looking at an illegal firework.

“I just want everybody to make sure they are using the approved vendors, and they’re using the approved fireworks,” Gallegos said.

He wants to remind everyone to properly dispose of their fireworks after their use.

“This can be in a five gallon bucket of water to make sure it is fully extinguished,” said Gallegos.

It’s important to be attentive and to not take these precautions lightly, given the recent weather conditions in our state.

“Because it has been such an intense wild land season with fires, we want to make sure they’re not putting citizens in Bernalillo County in danger,” said Gallegos.