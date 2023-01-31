BCSO confirms 2 victims in weekend shooting are brothers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It appears one mother could grieve the loss of two sons, ages 14 and 15, shot over the weekend in southwest Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County deputies have not released the boys’ names, but confirmed they were both shot late Friday night at a gated mobile home park off Atrisco Vista Boulevard.

Deputies said the older brother died at that scene. The younger brother was taken to UNM Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies continue to search for unidentified suspects they said took off from the shooting in a dark-colored, 4-door car.

A woman claimed on Facebook that her sons were the two young victims in Friday night’s shooting. In a second post, she wrote she lost her oldest and her second will not pull through.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $8,400. In an update on the page, the family said they planned to donate the younger brothers’ organs and would say their goodbyes to him Monday night.

Deputies have not confirmed that information but did say they would inform KOB if this case turns into a double homicide investigation.

BCSO asks anyone with information on Friday’s shooting to email: violentcrimes@bernco.gov