BCSO deputy on leave as fatal crash investigation continues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New video shows what happened the moments before the deadly crash involving a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy. A woman died, and the deputy is on leave.

“The call on the radio was somewhere along the lines of ‘she brake checked me.’”

This summer, Bernalillo County deputies responded to a deadly car crash in northeast Albuquerque. A BCSO deputy was one of the drivers involved. Now, we have a better idea of what led up to that fatal crash.

The deputy, Bryan Lassley, says it started with a proactive patrol in the neighborhood.

“There was a vehicle that came to the intersection pretty abruptly, stop for a moment. And I could see the driver, I couldn’t see them that well, I could see a silhouette like looking around. I didn’t see it look directly at me. But then pulled to go north, and then I saw in my mirror that it didn’t have a plate, so I made a U-turn,” said BCSO Bryan Lassley.

Later, he told investigators he spotted the car again and tried to follow it.

APD’s new crash report shows Lassley and Alexandria Gerard were both going 70 mph five seconds before the crash – the posted speed limit there is 25 mph.

Home security video from moments before the crash shows how closely the deputy was following her. Then, right after he rear ends her, Gerard takes off and crashes into a wall. APD says she wasn’t wearing her seatbelt.

Investigators pieced together what happened through interviews and video, but the actual crash wasn’t captured.

APD Officer: “Are you guys supposed to have dash cam or like, what’s the deal?“

BCSO deputy: “Not necessarily…(unintelligible)…but that’s a brand, brand-new unit.”

Lassley’s unit didn’t have an onboard camera installed yet, and he only turned on his lapel camera when checking on Gerard.

“I went to go check I had one I think, on a welfare check before then off Schulte. And then I went to go look on Edith and Montano, and I had forgotten to turn mine on,” said Lassley.

The crash report claims Lassley is partially responsible for the fatal crash, saying he was driving recklessly by speeding and tailgating.

Adding, during the second traffic stop he didn’t have his red and blue emergency lights on, and she might not have known it was law enforcement trying to pull her over.

A BCSO spokesperson says Lassley is still on standard administrative leave during the pending investigation.

A spokesperson with the Bernalillo County district attorney says because the office works closely with APD and BCSO they feel this case is a conflict of interest. The office is currently reaching out to other DA partners to see who will accept the case.

It’s still unclear what or if any charges Lassley may face.