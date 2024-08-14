BCSO: Off-duty APD officer ID’d as pedestrian found dead overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office have launched an investigation after finding a pedestrian dead overnight.

Around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, BCSO deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian fatality near Coors Boulevard and Chapulin Road. They later identified that person as an off-duty Albuquerque police officer.

BCSO issued this statement Wednesday:

“While the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency, we are maintaining close communications with the Albuquerque Police Department given the involvement of one of their officers. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and our colleagues at APD during this difficult time.”

BCSO didn’t specifically identify the officer. They also didn’t say what led to his death. The investigation is still ongoing.