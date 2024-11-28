BCSO ramps up DWI patrols during Thanksgiving weekend

While tomorrow is all about the turkey, Wednesday night has become a holiday all in itself. Some people refer to it as Drinksgiving, or worse, Blackout Wednesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – While tomorrow is all about the turkey, Wednesday night has become a holiday all in itself. Some people refer to it as Drinksgiving, or worse, Blackout Wednesday.

Local law enforcement know it well, and they’re making sure those celebrating are not hitting the roads.

“So this is our B.A.T. it actually stands for our Breath Alcohol Testing mobile,” said Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office DWI Supervisior, St. Michael Flavin.

This BAT mobile isn’t prowling the streets of Gotham City, but it is used in the fight against crime across Bernalillo County.

“This is out here, one as a deterrent. Hopefully, people see us out here and say, ‘Oh, OK so the DWI unit’s out, they’re looking for drunks, impaired or intoxicated drivers,’” said Flavin.

On the night before Thanksgiving, Flavin says they’re ready to put it to good use.

“If we do find somebody and make the arrest we bring them here, we test their breath and hold them until we take them to the jail,” said Flavin.

The most wonderful time of the year for so many is the busiest time of year for deputies because as celebrations ramp up, so do DWI patrols.

“We will pick an area of town, and we concentrate on that area,” Flavin said.

That’s what they did leading up to Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday they parked the bat in the South Valley, and it was all hands on deck with their deputies in their DWI unit.

It was the same story for Wednesday, but the bat and deputies headed north.

“We’re definitely on high alert around holidays or known drinking times, we see it every year, it hasn’t changed,” said Flavin.

Flavin says this is not where you want to spend your Thanksgiving. But it could be the best case scenario if you choose to drink and drive.

“One bad decision, drinking and driving and not planning accordingly, can change your life can change a whole family’s life,” Flavin said.

To make sure flashing red and white lights aren’t part of your holiday package, plan ahead.

“If you’re going to pay $20 to $40 for an Uber or Lyft, I think that’s worth it in the short term versus having to hire a lawyer and or get sued by somebody you might hit and or harm,” said Flavin.

Albuquerque police are also upping their patrols this week and will stage a DWI checkpoint this weekend.

To help plan ahead, Bernalillo County has an Uber code you can use. That’s going to be “NMTURKEY24,” just put that in your Uber app for up to $10 off two rides.