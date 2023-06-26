BCSO seeks donations to care for rescued pit bulls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for supplies to help take care of pit bulls rescued last week during an animal hoarding bust.

BCSO is asking for leashes, collars, enrichment items and treats, hot dogs, durable toys, puppy pads, newspaper, and fleece blankets.

They say they want to make the dogs feel safe, loved and nurtured during their recovery, no matter how big or small the contribution is.

If you’re interested in donating, click here. You can also find an Amazon wish list here.

Donations can be dropped off at the BernCo Animal Care Services & Resource Center. They’re open from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 3001 2nd Street SW in Albuquerque.

