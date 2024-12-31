Belen police seek public’s help in finding couple wanted for child abuse
Jamie Armando Rodriguez Perez and his girlfriend, Ann Berlin Marquez Armendariz, are wanted on active felony warrants for first and third-degree child abuse.
BELEN, N.M. – The Belen Police Department is looking for help to track down a couple wanted for child abuse.
Police believe they are headed to Mexico. They were last seen on Dec. 19 in a white 2015 Mini Cooper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP.