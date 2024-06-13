Bernalillo County approves state grants to purchase property for affordable housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Commissioners approved over $1 million in state grants to purchase property for multiple affordable housing projects.

Commissioners on Tuesday approved $700,000 to purchase land at Fourth and Vineyard. They also approved nearly $600,000 to buy property just off of Central and Eubank, near the Route 66 Auto Sales car dealership.

The purchases are important steps in addressing the housing crisis in New Mexico.

In May, commissioners also approved the purchase of two other properties – on Wyoming and on Acoma and Alvarado – all for affordable housing.

State lawmakers are also working to put a dent in this problem. In their 2024 state legislative priorities, the Governor’s Housing and Homeless Initiative recommends creating “The Office of Housing” to “build a healthy housing market across the state.”

The initiative also suggests putting aside almost $300 million for a workforce housing trust fund and for housing stability services.