Bernalillo County commissioners to vote on filling vacant senate seat following drama

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tuesday night, Bernalillo County commissioners will choose state Sen. Jacob Candelaria’s replacement. But, they’re also expected to discuss new guidelines on how to fill future vacancies after some unexpected drama.

This is the first time commissioners are proposing written rules for a replacement procedure they’ve done many times. The commission has filled nearly a dozen legislative seats in the past seven years without a problem, but that era appeared to end last month.

At the end of an already long meeting, commissioners got into a heated discussion about whether to wait for more candidates, or to fill Candelaria’s seat quickly.

Some derogatory words were thrown out, and the commission found itself at the center of a political headache – that ended Tuesday night.

According to the approved proposal, commissioners will only have three weeks to appoint a replacement. In that time, the commission must find a day to hold a special meeting to review and choose a candidate.

The proposal states this is an effort to make sure there is enough time for a candidate to apply for the seat, and some commissioners are already on board.

“The county has been smoothly running these processes since before my time on the commission and this has never been brought up as a problem before. So my question for tonight is whether this is a political desire to now change it, but I am always in favor in more transparency in government that creates more access in community, so if we have to define closer what this process is then I’m all for that,” said Bernalillo County Commission Chair Adriann Barboa.

The proposal does include options to extend the deadline, but a majority vote would be needed.

Commissioners also passed a resolution that Charlene Pystkoty submitted to affirm the ethical conduct of public officers.

During that heated exchange mentioned earlier, commissioner Debbie O’Malley called Pyskoty the b-word – something O’Malley told us she doesn’t regret.

Pystkoty’s resolution says that language is against the county’s code of conduct and wants the commission to condemn the incident.