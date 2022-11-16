Vacant New Mexico Senate seat: Here are the 8 applicants for District 26

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eight people have applied to fill a vacant state Senate seat representing a large portion of Albuquerque’s West Side. The final decision on who will fill the seat will be determined by the Bernalillo County Commission.

Adriann Barboa, the chair of the commission, is hopeful the vote will go smoothly Tuesday night – just like it has the last five times they have had to fill a Roundhouse seat in the last two years.

Last month, Sen. Jacob Candelaria announced his resignation in a tweet. Shortly after, Bernalillo County started accepting applications to replace him. The deadline to apply was last Thursday.

There are eight applicants, including:

Current state Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas

Steve Gallegos, former county commissioner

Loc Truong, the deputy director of Albuquerque’s Human Resources Department

Julie Radoslovich, director of the South Valley Academy

Dan Serrano, a small business owner

Peter Zollinger, a retired Air Force veteran

Donald Wood, a truck driver

Em Ward, a family doctor

Commissioner Barboa said this process gets a wide range of applicants – the most she has seen is 20.