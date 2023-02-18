Bernalillo County district attorney weighs in on pretrial detention reforms

SANTA FE, N.M. — Do the scales of justice need to be recalibrated? There are multiple examples of offenders getting arrested and released only to be accused of another offense later.

The party in power at the Roundhouse is still not on the same page, though. Democrats are divided on what to do.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman is well known for his colorful style of defending people in criminal court, but now he appears to be on the losing side of the battle at the Roundhouse.

Bregman attempted to advocate for a law that would have made it easier for him to keep people behind bars. KOB 4 examined his arguments asked, what now?

