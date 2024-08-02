Bernalillo County event to offer free haircuts, backpacks and lunch for students

A haircut is such a simple thing but it can make a difference in a kid or teen going back to school this year, which is why the county is offering free haircuts this weekend.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — This weekend, Bernalillo County is hosting an event offering free haircuts, backpacks and lunch for students K-12.

They call it “Cuts for Kids” and it’s taking place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Los Padillas Community Center.

Anthony Santillanes, from Bernalillo County stopped by to talk about in the video above.