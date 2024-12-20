Bernalillo County expands mobile health clinics during the holiday season

For nearly three months, Bernalillo County's Mobile Health Clinics have been making their rounds at middle schools across the city.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – For nearly three months, Bernalillo County’s Mobile Health Clinics have been making their rounds at middle schools across the city.

“On our rig we have a team of four providers. We have a nurse practitioner, licensed therapist, a community health worker and a medical assistant,” said Louisa Garcia, an operations manger of Health Yeah! Program.

The goal is simple, provide free health care for students and eliminate barriers to access for children.

“The idea is that we can provide services that you might need to go outside of the school to get. A physical, your annual exam, or to see a therapist,” said Garcia.

For the first time, they are expanding those services to the community during the holiday break.

Garcia says going out to different schools has allowed them to build on those relationships and serve more people.

“Because we are at the schools and serving the students, we want to have wrap around services where they help their family and their community as well. Just because you are a student here say, a grandma or grandpa or mom or dad needs services, and they want to come to a group,” Garcia said.

They will be at the Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras for the first week and the West Side Community Center the week of New Years.

“We will be offering sports physicals, harm reduction services and COVID and flu self-administered tests. Those services are on different days so if you visit our website there is a holiday schedule button that you can click, and it will tell you exactly where we are going to be, what times we are going to be there, we will also have behavioral health groups for kids K-12 that are drop in,” said Garcia.

