Bernalillo County Fire Department introduces first hybrid fire truck

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Firefighters have a new tool in their arsenal to fight fires across Bernalillo County.

The county’s first hybrid fire truck will be stationed at the Los Ranchos Fire Station.

KOB 4 got a sneak peek at it Tuesday and found out a little more about how this truck can save the environment in multiple ways.

“This truck can be run in EV, running it in electric doesn’t produce any diesel emissions, making it safer for our environment. It’s gonna lower are fuel costs as we run EMS calls,” said Issac Rowe, a Bernalillo County Fire captain.

Right now, the department is planning on working with this hybrid unit but would like to add more like it in the future.