Bernalillo County Fire Rescue on high alert for upcoming holiday weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If the temperature is right, and it’s a long weekend, you can count on New Mexicans suiting up and hitting the water.

“We are expecting a busy weekend. It is a holiday weekend obviously, and it’s going to be warm, so the river is flowing good with the spring runoff,” said Bernalillo County Fire Department Capt. John Southerland.

The recent rain and spring runoff has the Bernalillo County Fire Department on high alert.

“With the rains that we had and the runoff and everything, the water levels are going to be a lot higher, and it is going to be moving a lot faster, and it creates a lot of force that a lot of people underestimate and that can be very dangerous,” said Southerland.

Southerland says there are things people can do as safety precautions.

“Always make sure that you have a life vest on if you are in and around water. All children should be supervised by an adult and stay current with the weather patterns,” Southerland said.

It’s even a good idea to get a life vest for your dog because life preservers aren’t just about floating. It’s easier to spot people in bright colors if something happens.

“Call for help, try and get to safety or at least hang on to maybe a strain or something in the middle of the river, and have somebody call 911, and we will come out and assist you and get you to safety,” said Southerland.

AFR will also patrolling on their boat this holiday weekend.

Aside from the Rio Grande, officials are warning people to stay out of ditches or arroyos because of the fast moving water can be dangerous.