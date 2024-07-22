Bernalillo County hosts 4-H fair in Albuquerque

Bernalillo County is welcoming children from across the state this week to Expo New Mexico for the Bernalillo County 4-H Fair.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Bernalillo County is welcoming children from across the state this week to Expo New Mexico for the Bernalillo County 4-H Fair.

“Our Bernalillo County fair is unique in that it is not a commercial fair like most counties, since we have the State Fair here,” said Molly Hayes, president of the Bernalillo County 4-H Board.

The weeklong event kicks off Monday with the small animal show.

“For showmanship, basically I just got through like his body partS to show he is healthy. For confirmation, they are just judging the rabbit based on breeding and sometimes meat,” said Evinn Pedroncelli & Oliver, competitor of the Bernalillo County 4-H Fair.

Competitors like Raeanna Gallegos have been working day in and day out to prepare her steer for the large animal show competition later on in the week.

“I got ‘Little Red’ in October, we have been raising him for a while now. I feed him every day, give him fresh water and grain, and I wash him every other day. He is one of my best cows, I love this cow so much,” said Gallegos. “I have been working on his hair growth so he is slicked all the way off, and I have been working on his hair growth for the show.”

Competitions will wrap up Friday with a live auction dinner.

Participants KOB 4 spoke to say aside from the competition, it’s the people that make 4-H unlike any other extracurricular activity.

“I wouldn’t have half as many friends or know as many people as I do without 4-H,” said Savannah Tuss, a Bernalillo County 4-H Fair competitor.

The week-long event is free to the public. People can also expect educational exhibits and interactive activities for all ages.

