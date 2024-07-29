Bernalillo County issues call for residents to serve on boards and commissions

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — There are vacancies on various Bernalillo County boards and commissions and officials are calling on residents to step up and serve.

Here are the current board and commission vacancies:

Addiction Treatment Advisory Board – Four vacancies – At Large

Air Quality Control Board – One vacancy – At Large

– One vacancy – At Large Arts Board – Two vacancies representing Districts 1 and 3 (Commissioner Barbara Baca and Commissioner Adriann Barboa)

Behavioral Health Advisory Board – All positions vacant – At Large

Behavioral Health Education and Awareness Council – All positions vacant – At Large

Bernalillo County Technical Advisory Committee – All positions vacant – At Large

– All positions vacant – At Large County Planning Commission – One vacancy representing District 2 (Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada)

Detention Facility Management Oversight Board – One vacancy representing District 1 (Commissioner Barbara Baca)

– One vacancy representing District 1 (Commissioner Barbara Baca) DWI Planning Council – Three vacancies representing Schools, Native American Community, and Public Health – At Large

Keep BernCo Beautiful Advisory Board – Two vacancies representing Districts 2 and 3 (Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada and Commissioner Adriann Barboa)

– Two vacancies representing Districts 2 and 3 (Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada and Commissioner Adriann Barboa) Older American Advisory Council – Three vacancies – At Large

Sheriff's Review and Advisory Board – One vacancy representing District 1 (Commissioner Barbara Baca)

– One vacancy representing District 1 (Commissioner Barbara Baca) Valuation Protest Board – One vacancy – At Large (alternate #2) (Critical Positions for Assessor Protest Period)

Youth Sports Commission – Two vacancies representing District 5 (Commissioner Eric Olivas) and At Large representing the City of Albuquerque

How can you serve? You must live within the county boundaries and/or within the boundaries of specified commission districts. You must also have be sponsored by the commissioner representing the district. “At Large” positions also require a commissioner sponsor for appointment.

Anyone interested should apply and submit a resume by clicking here. For questions about the application and nomination process, contact Julie Anne Baca at 505-468-7083.

A map of commission districts can be found here. A list of all county boards and commissions is available here.