Bernalillo County property owners can expect drop in taxes this year

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County property owners can expect a drop in taxes this year, according to the county assessor’s office.

The property tax mill rate will decrease. Now, residential taxpayers will pay $1,608.67 per $100,000 of assessed value while nonresidential taxpayers will pay $1,838.03 per $100,000 of assessed value.

Bernalillo County also notes that mill rates throughout the county. They say, for example, some property owners may also pay taxes to the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District or the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority.

The tax bills going out this November will reflect the change in the property tax mill rate.