Bernalillo County to host ‘Movies in the Park’ all summer

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — If you’re looking for something free and fun for the whole family this summer, Bernalillo County is hosting Movies in the Park.

The series kicked off June 1 and June 7. The next Movies in the Park is June 14 with “The Marvels” at Los Padillas Community Center and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at Vista Grande Community Center.

Rudy Mangum, of Bernalillo County, stopped by to talk about the upcoming Movies in the Park events. Learn more here and in the video above.