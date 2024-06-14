Bernalillo County to host ‘Movies in the Park’ all summer
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — If you’re looking for something free and fun for the whole family this summer, Bernalillo County is hosting Movies in the Park.
The series kicked off June 1 and June 7. The next Movies in the Park is June 14 with “The Marvels” at Los Padillas Community Center and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at Vista Grande Community Center.
