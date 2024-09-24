Bernalillo County to launch automated speed enforcement program

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County will begin issuing citations to speeders through its automated speed enforcement program Wednesday.

Last year, county commissioners approved an ordinance to establish this program and six speed enforcement cameras to discourage speeding on public roads in the county. Since cameras started operating on Aug. 26, speeders received notices in the mail, encouraging compliance without fines.

However, beginning Wednesday, speeders could get a $100 citation or a $25 fine and four hours of community service picking up litter, removing weeds and helping at community cleanup events.

The cameras are located in these areas:

Paradise Boulevard, Eastbound and Westbound at Radcliffe Road

Isleta Boulevard, Northbound between Arenal Road and Montrose Place

Isleta Boulevard, Southbound between Sunbeam Road and Brother Road

Golf Course Road, Northbound and Southbound between Congress Avenue and Sutton Street

Bridge Road, Eastbound and Westbound between Old Coors Drive & Atrisco Drive

Arenal Road, Eastbound and Westbound between Isleta Boulevard and Tapia Boulevard

They will also install cameras on these roads once the New Mexico Department of Transportation gives its final approval:

Coors Boulevard (NM-45), Northbound between Gun Club Road and Rio Bravo Boulevard

Coors Boulevard (NM-45), Northbound between Sage Road and Tower Road

Dennis Chavez Boulevard (NM-500), Northbound and Southbound between Condershire Drive and Coors Boulevard

Alameda Parkway (NM-528) Westbound between Rio Grande Boulevard and Guadalupe Trail

Tramway Boulevard (NM-556), Northbound between Tramway Terrace Place and San Rafael Avenue

These locations are deemed to be the most dangerous road segments and intersections. The county based these determinations on data from the Mid-Region Council of Governments.

According to the county, law enforcement review evidence of alleged speeding violations before issuing fine notices. Drivers or vehicle owners can also appeal any fines. The ordinance entitles them to a hearing and a further appeal to District Court.

To learn more about the program, click here.