Bernalillo HS educator named 2025 New Mexico Teacher of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Public Education Department presented the first Native American educator as the 2025 New Mexico Teacher of the Year.

“I can’t do my job if you guys aren’t there in my classrooms every single day. So I am so thankful and grateful to every single one of you who have been part of my journey this whole time,” said Lorilei Chavez.

Chavez teaches Native American studies at Bernalillo High School, and has been working in education for over a decade. She is from Kewa Pueblo, also known as Santo Domingo Pueblo.

“Lorilei’s dedication not only inspires her students but honors the rich traditions and wisdom of Native culture in every lesson she shares,” Mariana Padilla, a public education secretary-designate.