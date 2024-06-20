Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Ruidoso wildfire area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Joe Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for the Ruidoso area as wildfires continue to burn Thursday.

The declaration means federal aid will start flowing to support ongoing state, tribal and local efforts in the area, in response to the South Fork and Salt Fires.

The declaration also makes federal funding available to affected people in Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Tribe.

According to FEMA, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and various programs to help people and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and “eligible local governments,” as well as certain private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the county and the tribe.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures around the state.

Officials are still assessing the damage. After completing the assessments, they may designate more areas and additional forms of assistance.

If you’re a resident and/or a business owner who sustained losses in the designated areas, you can start applying for assistance here at this website. You can also call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA app.

All of NM's delegation has asked @POTUS for emergency federal funding. @SenatorHeinrich is on his way to Ruidoso now to visit shelters and get briefings from emergency response leaders. @RepGabeVasquez & @Rep_Stansbury are already in the area. https://t.co/5Ky0YbR5Nf — Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) June 20, 2024