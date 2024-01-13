Bitter cold looms as Arctic front sweeps across New Mexico

Strong winds will continue to plague the central mountain chain in New Mexico through Saturday ahead of an Arctic cold front.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds will continue to plague the central mountain chain in New Mexico through Saturday ahead of an Arctic cold front.

Another round of snow will also head toward western and northern New Mexico Sunday, with some decent accumulations likely in the northern mountains. A second and stronger push of Arctic air is forecasted to arrive in eastern New Mexico on Monday, then slowly push west.

Brutally cold temperatures will persist through Tuesday.

Click on the video above for Meteorologist Brandon Richard’s full forecast.

MORE: