Blizzard conditions cause road closures in eastern NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting road closures on I-40 and U.S. 64 in eastern New Mexico due to snow and wind.

Eastbound and westbound I-40 is closed from mile markers 220 to 237. That area is 2 to 19 miles east of Clines Corners and around 60 miles east of Albuquerque.

NMDOT is reporting multiple crashes in the area, including a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. The roads are snow packed and icy due to heavy snow that may cause poor visibility.

Westbound I-40 is also closed from mile marker 277 to 263, just east of Santa Rosa. The westbound lanes are closed due to a crash.

Emergency services are responding to each crash and are working to clear the roads.

Farther up north, U.S. Highway 64 is closed between Raton and Clayton. NMDOT reported the 84-mile stretch of road is closed due to whiteout conditions caused by a blizzard.

