Blowing dust prompts health alert in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert Wednesday due to high winds blowing dust.

Officials said individuals with respiratory conditions in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit their outdoor activity.

The alert will expire on Wednesday, May 10, at 8 p.m.

Steps that you can take during health alerts:

Limit your time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise.

Schools and senior citizen facilities may want to provide indoor activities to minimize exposure to elevated outdoor particulate levels.

Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems in recycle/recirculation mode.

If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your healthcare provider.

Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their healthcare provider.

Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.

For more information, see our full forecast on how long the wind will last.