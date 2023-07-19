Brandon Richards: A little more rain but still hot Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The heat is tapering off Wednesday and giving way to some moisture making its way across northern New Mexico but it will still be hot.

It’s showing us some peeks of the monsoon we’ve all been anticipating. Still, we’re going to be hot.

The Albuquerque, Farmington, Roswell and Carlsbad areas will be nearing record-high temperatures Wednesday.

A chance of rain and storms will be picking up later this week and into the weekend. Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows us in his full forecast in the video above.

