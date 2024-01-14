Brandon Richards: Arctic cold front to move into New Mexico

KOB 4 Chief Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the weather forecast for the state Saturday evening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An arctic cold front is making westward progress across the northeast and east central plains Saturday afternoon in New Mexico.

Elsewhere, windy and blustery conditions persist. A bitterly cold night is in the cards for the plains, while a disturbance brings some snow to northwest and north central areas overnight through Sunday.

Accumulating snow is likely, favoring the northern mountains and far northwest highlands on Sunday.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

