Brandon Richards: Backdoor front brings rain, wind to central New Mexico

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has the latest forecast for New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rain and snow will persist Friday evening across central New Mexico as the backdoor front moves through the gaps of the central mountain chain.

The front will bring winds across the Albuquerque metro Friday evening through early Saturday morning.

Drier and warmer weather is expected to return Sunday through Tuesday before another storm system returns late next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has the latest forecast in the video above.

MORE: