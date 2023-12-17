Brandon Richards: Calm weather expected for the next few days, before active pattern change

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the col temperatures for New Mexico Saturday eveing.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fairly pleasant mid-December weather is in store for New Mexico through early next week.

High temperatures on Sunday will remain in the lower 50s to upper 40s for central New Mexico.

The higher elevations will stay in the lower 40s, while portions of the eastern plains reach the upper 60s Sunday.

