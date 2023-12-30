Brandon Richards: Calm weekend ahead in NM before next storm system arrives
New Mexico can expect a calm, quiet weekend to close out 2023.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico can expect a calm, quiet weekend to close out 2023.
A couple of storm systems are expected to cross southern New Mexico in the week ahead. A storm system late Monday night and Tuesday could produce a few inches of snow in the mountains south of I-40.
