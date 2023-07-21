Brandon Richards: Chance of storms increases Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will see an increased chance of storms Friday but temperatures will only cool down a little bit because of it.

The biggest cooldown will be in northeastern New Mexico. Places like Taos, Las Vegas and Raton will be in the 80s and Clayton could possibly be in the high-70s.

However, they also have the highest chance of severe storms Friday. The National Weather Service estimates a 2 out of 5 chance of that area seeing severe storms.

Elsewhere, there will be a chance of storms. Highs will also continue to be in the 90s and 100s, like a 94° reading in Durango, Colo. and a 101° reading in T or C.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows us what to expect in his full forecast in the video above.

